Flint Residents Could Be Years Away From Drinking Unfiltered Tap Water

Flint residents could still be a few years away from drinking unfiltered tap water.

The city is making gradual progress on replacing old water service lines that leached lead into homes and businesses.

Project coordinators say they have accelerated the timeline to finish all the pipe replacements by 2019.

The goal is 6,000 service lines a year.

As of last week, crews had replaced less than 800 water lines to area homes.