FBI Director To Testify At Public Hearing Over Russian Tampering Claims

Down the trails of Awakon Park in Onaway, you can't help but wonder what this place was like 100 years ago as you look at the old foundations and buildings.
Bishop International Airport in Flint has been evacuated after a police officer was stabbed in the neck.
Traverse City police needs help identifying two people wanted for questioning concerning a burglary.
A Manton man will spend at least a year in prison after admitting to stalking a woman.
Kalkaska Public Safety and the sheriff's office are looking into multiple vandalism reports.
Britain's Prince Philip is in the hospital. Buckingham Palace says the 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized Monday night to treat an infection.
Michigan State Police are investigating a murder-suicide in Alpena County.
This week in Grant Me Hope we meet Zadalynn, a sweet teenage girl who has big dreams for her future and is hoping someone will reach out and offer to adopt her.
This Friday and Saturday the Cadillac Footliters are performing the famous play, "Little Shop of Horrors." The sci-fi, musical, comedy is an adaption of a 1960 film in which a nerdy scientist accidentally grows a vicious plant.
"Where's Waldo?" You probably remember the well-known kid’s book. And for the fifth summer in a row - Waldo is coming to life here in Northern Michigan!
A political banner and controversial posts on social media have the Kalkaska Village President under fire.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, three women have been transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City after a crash Tuesday afternoon.
“There was a gentleman out there just covered in blood.”
Clare County deputies are investigating after they say a man was assaulted with a hammer and shovel while digging for buried money in a cemetery.
State police say they found a downstate principal and his adult son dead in Montcalm County.
“The township board had a tough decision to make in regards to one of their larger employers.”
In this update, we can show you the man charged after a police standoff in Antrim County.
