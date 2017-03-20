FBI Director To Testify At Public Hearing Over Russian Tampering Claims

FBI Director James Comey plans to testify on Capitol Hill Monday at the first public hearing over Russian tampering in the 2016 presidential election.

He's also expected to hear questions about President Trump's claims that former President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower.

Comey is scheduled to testify before the House Intelligence Committee Monday, where the focus will be on possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia during the election, possibly in an effort to sway the election's outcome.

But questions are still swirling around the president's unsubstantiated claims that he was spied on by the Obama Administration before the election.

President Trump has suggested he will soon be releasing evidence of his claims but so far, no Republican or Democrat in congress has said they've seen any proof of surveillance on Trump Tower.