Nationwide Manhunt Underway For TN Man Accused Of Kidnapping Teen

A nationwide manhunt is underway Monday morning.

Investigators are looking for a Tennessee teen, who may have been kidnapped by a former teacher.

Police say Tad Cummins has been placed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s top-ten most wanted list after allegedly kidnapping 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas one week ago in Columbia, Tennessee.

Police believe Cummins groomed Thomas for some time, in an effort to sexually abuse her.

Police are now warning that Cummins is armed with two handguns and should be considered dangerous.

Cummins is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual misconduct with a minor.

