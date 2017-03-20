Sault Ste. Marie Battle Of The Badges Raises Money To Benefit Students

Two public service departments met on the frozen pond to battle it out to raise money for homeless and at-risk students.

On Saturday the fourth annual Battle of the Badges pitted Sault Ste. Marie police against the Soo Fire Department at the Pullar Arena.

Each year, proceeds from the event go directly to a specific cause.

This year, the Soo Students in Transition program will benefit from the game.

The program helps students receive items they need to help them be successful in school and in the community.

“Our program is run specifically with all donations and all of our people are volunteers,” says Carol McKay, Homeless Liaison at Soo Area Schools. “100 percent of the proceeds goes directly to the kids supporting programming for the students and buying supplies and materials and food.”

It was a high scoring affair and with some help from fan donations adding points to the score, Soo Police defeated Soo Fire with a score of 16 to 9.

The event raised $3,500.