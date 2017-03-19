Car Accident in Mecosta County Sends Six People to the Hospital

Six people were sent to the hospital after police say a woman failed to stop at a stop sign in Mecosta County.

An Aero-Med helicopter flew in near the intersection of M-66 and 19 Mile Road.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says a woman from Big Rapids was heading east on 19 Mile Road, failed to stop and slammed into a Barryton woman’s car.

Five people were transported to Spectrum Health in Big Rapids for injuries.

One person had to be airlifted to Grand Rapids with life-threatening injuries.

The other two were treated at the scene.