Fire Destroys Boyne Mountain Condo

A fire at Boyne Mountain in Boyne Falls has left a condo destroyed.

The Boyne Falls Fire Department was called to the private Creekside Condo around 4:30 Sunday morning.

What’s left is shattered glass and a collapsed roof.

The fire chief says when they arrived the condo was full of smoke with flames up in the roof.

People inside the condo were able to get out safely.

Crews from Boyne City and East Jordan assisted.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.