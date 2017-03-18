Moomers Hot Fudge Sundaes Raise Money For Local Meals On Wheels Program

Saturday in Traverse City an ice cream sundae meant more than just a tasty dessert.

Moomers Homemade Ice Cream hosted a hot fudge sundae fundraiser for the local Meals on Wheels program.

All the proceeds from sundae sales will go to the Meals on Wheels program.

It's part of their March for Meals campaign.

The first $500 raised today is also being matched by Swogger, Bruce and Millar law firm.

A meals on wheels spokesman says especially with the possibility of budget cuts--donations are needed more than ever.

“More than 60% on a normal basis is the amount of money we need to raise from non-governmental sources to be able to do what we do with the recent it just happens to be right at this time that we heard about the recent budget proposal it's very scary.”

Last year they raised around $11,000.

If you couldn't make the fundraiser you can donate to Meals on Wheels online or by sending a check through the mail to your local Meals on Wheels program.