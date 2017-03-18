Clare Community Comes Together For Annual Irish Festival Parade

Saint Patrick’s Day is over, but the city of Clare is still celebrating. They have been since Wednesday with their Irish Festival.

Saturday they went out with a bang. 9&10’s Megan Woods has details on the meaning behind their annual parade.

“There's just a lot of celebrating the family and those of us who are Irish of course it has a double meaning.”

Thousands crowded the streets of downtown Clare to celebrate the Irish Festival Parade.

A local Saint Patrick’s Day favorite dating back more than 40 years.

TJ Rynearson, a committee member for the festival was there for the very first one in 1976. “When it first started it was in the genesis it was a little bit smaller, but it's evolved over the years now we've had years where we've had over 10,000 people in town and you couldn't move it's remarkable it's amazing.”

Nathen Wright, who moved his family to Clare two years ago says, “I can't believe how big this actually is just driving here today it stretches a mile I mean it's cool how we all get together its awesome.”

It's a hometown tradition even U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D) couldn't miss.

“It just reminds me of all that I love about Clare and Michigan. My mom's here, my brother, my nephew is here with me so it's great to connect up with friends and also to continue to support small towns and farmers.”

But for others like Nathen Wright it's about starting new traditions.

“I'm here this morning with my kids because we're here for their school, we're going to walk the parade, their super excited and it's going to be their first time in a parade, mine also it's going to be pretty sweet.”

And for the town it's all about bringing families and businesses from all over together through good old fashion Irish fun.

Rynearson, says, “It's just the draw of a parade. This is our community this is why we have a parade to show off and to be involved.”