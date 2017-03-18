2 People Medically Evacuated Off Beaver Island

A Coast Guard aircrew from Traverse City evacuated two people of Beaver Island Saturday morning after a car accident on the island.

The accident happened Friday night but due to fog and icing conditions the crew was forced to delay the evacuation.

After 10 hours the crew was able to fly over to Beaver Island where they safely transported the two to Air Station Traverse City.

They were taken by ambulance to Munson Medical Center for treatment.

The names of those injured has not been released but they are in stable condition.