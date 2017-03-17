Traverse City Man Charged With Breaking Into Cars, Businesses

A Traverse City man has been charged with breaking into cars at Munson Medical Center and businesses in the Grand Traverse Commons.

Earlier this month security at Munson Medical Center caught Isaac Popa breaking into cars and stealing credit cards.

That same day, police were called to the Pleasanton Bakery in the Grand Traverse Commons.

Police received a tip that Popa had been keeping a shelter in an abandoned building in the commons.

They found a stolen TV from the Cordia Senior Living Center and the cash drawer from the bakery.

Popa faces three felony and four misdemeanor charges.