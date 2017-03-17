Missaukee County Serious Crash Sends Family, Woman To Hospital

A father taking his kids to school suddenly veered into the oncoming lane...

Now he and his daughter fight for their lives in the hospital.

The sheriff says the Manton man and his daughter were airlifted with life-threatening injuries after smashing into a 64-year-old woman's car.

The woman was also hospitalized.

The serious crash happened Friday morning along Cadillac Road near W. Watergate Road in Missaukee County.

Deputies say the man hit the woman's van on a hilly part of the road.

The woman was pinned inside and seriously hurt.

The man's son suffered minor injuries.

The sheriff says the father and his daughter were well-known in the area.

"Very tragic accident, especially anytime is hurt critically and especially children,” says Sheriff Jim Bosscher, Missaukee County. “A lot of ties to the community, both apparently were long-term residents so our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and we are hoping for full recoveries."

The sheriff is not releasing names at this time.

Alcohol and drugs were *not involved.