'Good Jobs For Michigan' Bill Package Concerns Traverse City Area Chamber Of Commerce

Northern Michigan chambers of commerce, worried a bill package in Lansing could exclude northern Michigan from new business growth. The bills are called "Good Jobs for Michigan."

They were re-introduced this week.

The point is to bring higher wage jobs to the state by giving employers incentives.

So for every 250 new employees getting paid well the region's average pay, employers could get big tax breaks.

And for every 500 or more new employees paid a high wage, there's even more tax incentives.

But it's a concern for local chambers like Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce who knows local businesses don't have that many employees.

Kent Wood, Director of Government Relations at the chamber says, “Those numbers the 500 and 250 just don't happen in northern Michigan and so we have really been advocating with our legislatures and others who are part of this package we've been trying to get them to change it.”

The bills have been sent for consideration to the Senate Economic Development Committee and International Investment Committee.