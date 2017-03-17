'Good Jobs For Michigan' Bill Package Concerns Traverse City Are - Northern Michigan's News Leader

'Good Jobs For Michigan' Bill Package Concerns Traverse City Area Chamber Of Commerce

Posted: Updated:

Northern Michigan chambers of commerce, worried a bill package in Lansing could exclude northern Michigan from new business growth. The bills are called "Good Jobs for Michigan."

They were re-introduced this week.

The point is to bring higher wage jobs to the state by giving employers incentives.

So for every 250 new employees getting paid well the region's average pay, employers could get big tax breaks.

And for every 500 or more new employees paid a high wage, there's even more tax incentives.

But it's a concern for local chambers like Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce who knows local businesses don't have that many employees.

Kent Wood, Director of Government Relations at the chamber says, “Those numbers the 500 and 250 just don't happen in northern Michigan and so we have really been advocating with our legislatures and others who are part of this package we've been trying to get them to change it.”

The bills have been sent for consideration to the Senate Economic Development Committee and International Investment Committee.

  • Latest NewsMore>>

  • Osceola Community Saddened By Man Drowning

    Osceola Community Saddened By Man Drowning

    Sunday, June 18 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-06-18 23:50:56 GMT
    Sunday, June 18 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-06-19 01:23:25 GMT

    An Evart man is dead after he jumped off a bridge and drowned.  Deputies got the call just before 7 that a man was in the Muskegon River. They rushed to the 50th Avenue Bridge in Sylvan Township in Osceola County. 

    An Evart man is dead after he jumped off a bridge and drowned.  Deputies got the call just before 7 that a man was in the Muskegon River. They rushed to the 50th Avenue Bridge in Sylvan Township in Osceola County. 

  • London Vehicle hits pedestrians - Police say there are multiple casualties

    London Vehicle hits pedestrians - Police say there are multiple casualties

    Sunday, June 18 2017 8:43 PM EDT2017-06-19 00:43:25 GMT
    Sunday, June 18 2017 8:44 PM EDT2017-06-19 00:44:11 GMT

    Police say a vehicle struck pedestrians on a road in north London, leaving several casualties and one person has been arrested. London police said officers were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20AM London time. The London Ambulance Service said it was responding to the incident. Stay with us as we learn more about this story on air and online.

    Police say a vehicle struck pedestrians on a road in north London, leaving several casualties and one person has been arrested. London police said officers were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20AM London time. The London Ambulance Service said it was responding to the incident. Stay with us as we learn more about this story on air and online.

  • Traverse City Celebrates Fathers Day

    Traverse City Celebrates Fathers Day

    Sunday, June 18 2017 7:56 PM EDT2017-06-18 23:56:56 GMT
    Sunday, June 18 2017 7:56 PM EDT2017-06-18 23:56:56 GMT

    It's been a busy Father's Day in Northern Michigan, many are out celebrating dads.  Traverse City was swamped with people throughout the day.  Firefly had a lot of people come in who were walking around downtown.  

    It's been a busy Father's Day in Northern Michigan, many are out celebrating dads.  Traverse City was swamped with people throughout the day.  Firefly had a lot of people come in who were walking around downtown.  

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Osceola Community Saddened By Man Drowning

    Osceola Community Saddened By Man Drowning

    Sunday, June 18 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-06-18 23:50:56 GMT
    Sunday, June 18 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-06-19 01:23:25 GMT

    An Evart man is dead after he jumped off a bridge and drowned.  Deputies got the call just before 7 that a man was in the Muskegon River. They rushed to the 50th Avenue Bridge in Sylvan Township in Osceola County. 

    An Evart man is dead after he jumped off a bridge and drowned.  Deputies got the call just before 7 that a man was in the Muskegon River. They rushed to the 50th Avenue Bridge in Sylvan Township in Osceola County. 

  • Motorcyclist Airlifted After Being Struck By Truck in Manton

    Motorcyclist Airlifted After Being Struck By Truck in Manton

    Sunday, June 18 2017 7:18 PM EDT2017-06-18 23:18:10 GMT
    Sunday, June 18 2017 7:18 PM EDT2017-06-18 23:18:10 GMT

    A truck and motorcycle collided near Manton just off of US-131 and M-42.

    The truck was leaving a drive way and attempted to turn into the westbound lane but turned too sharply, hitting a motorcycle.

    The motorcyclist was ejected and sustained serious injuries.

    An off duty trooper from Cadillac was on scene first and provided critical first aid.

    The motorcycle driver was airlifted to Munson Hospital in Traverse City.

    A truck and motorcycle collided near Manton just off of US-131 and M-42.

    The truck was leaving a drive way and attempted to turn into the westbound lane but turned too sharply, hitting a motorcycle.

    The motorcyclist was ejected and sustained serious injuries.

    An off duty trooper from Cadillac was on scene first and provided critical first aid.

    The motorcycle driver was airlifted to Munson Hospital in Traverse City.

  • London Vehicle hits pedestrians - Police say there are multiple casualties

    London Vehicle hits pedestrians - Police say there are multiple casualties

    Sunday, June 18 2017 8:43 PM EDT2017-06-19 00:43:25 GMT
    Sunday, June 18 2017 8:44 PM EDT2017-06-19 00:44:11 GMT

    Police say a vehicle struck pedestrians on a road in north London, leaving several casualties and one person has been arrested. London police said officers were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20AM London time. The London Ambulance Service said it was responding to the incident. Stay with us as we learn more about this story on air and online.

    Police say a vehicle struck pedestrians on a road in north London, leaving several casualties and one person has been arrested. London police said officers were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20AM London time. The London Ambulance Service said it was responding to the incident. Stay with us as we learn more about this story on air and online.

    •   