Wexford County Commissioners Get Inside Look At New County Jail - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Wexford County Commissioners Get Inside Look At New County Jail Under Construction

Posted: Updated:

County commissioners in Wexford County got their first look at the new jail that's been a major project of theirs, in the works for years.

The new Wexford County Jail was approved three years ago – and commissioners broke ground on the project last fall.

Jail construction is at its halfway point.

9&10’s Cody Boyer joined commissioners on their tour and takes us inside.

------------------------------------------------------------

"The new facility will definitely go a long way regarding the safety of the employees and the inmates,” says Wexford County Sheriff, Trent Taylor.

Wexford County commissioners wore their hard hats to see the $13.6 million jail in the making.

Jail administrator Greg Webster joined them.

"I came here with the intention of seeing what everyone's reactions were,” Webster says. “We are four-times as large."

So down into the depths commissioners went...

"You are going to have all of your prisoners in one location,” Webster says. “You are not going to be running all over the state of Michigan, picking them up, bringing them back and then taking them back to the jail you picked them up from."

One of the big rooms is the booking room.

This is where inmates will come in to get booked after getting arrested.

They say this new space and new technology here will be a big help.

"Two 22-manned dorms and one 18-man dorm so yes, it's going to work a whole lot different than the cells back at the old facility,” Webster says.

Sheriff Trent Taylor says the new space is an upgrade, on its own.

"We're going to go from the capacity of 32 inmates at our current facility to 158 here,” Taylor says. “That's quite a bit larger…admin space, office space is bigger."

And commissioners like Bob Hilty see the improvements beyond the metal and concrete.

"It's progressing very well,” Hilty says. “We were spending approximately $700,000 a year before but keep in mind that included meals and transport, but the net now, with the new facility, that'll be about $150,000 savings."

"It's an impressive structure,” Taylor says. “Thankful for the tour…puts things in perspective. It's an exciting day for Wexford County."

The jail is expected to be completed by this November.

  • Latest NewsMore>>

  • Osceola Community Saddened By Man Drowning

    Osceola Community Saddened By Man Drowning

    Sunday, June 18 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-06-18 23:50:56 GMT
    Sunday, June 18 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-06-19 01:23:25 GMT

    An Evart man is dead after he jumped off a bridge and drowned.  Deputies got the call just before 7 that a man was in the Muskegon River. They rushed to the 50th Avenue Bridge in Sylvan Township in Osceola County. 

    An Evart man is dead after he jumped off a bridge and drowned.  Deputies got the call just before 7 that a man was in the Muskegon River. They rushed to the 50th Avenue Bridge in Sylvan Township in Osceola County. 

  • London Vehicle hits pedestrians - Police say there are multiple casualties

    London Vehicle hits pedestrians - Police say there are multiple casualties

    Sunday, June 18 2017 8:43 PM EDT2017-06-19 00:43:25 GMT
    Sunday, June 18 2017 8:44 PM EDT2017-06-19 00:44:11 GMT

    Police say a vehicle struck pedestrians on a road in north London, leaving several casualties and one person has been arrested. London police said officers were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20AM London time. The London Ambulance Service said it was responding to the incident. Stay with us as we learn more about this story on air and online.

    Police say a vehicle struck pedestrians on a road in north London, leaving several casualties and one person has been arrested. London police said officers were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20AM London time. The London Ambulance Service said it was responding to the incident. Stay with us as we learn more about this story on air and online.

  • Traverse City Celebrates Fathers Day

    Traverse City Celebrates Fathers Day

    Sunday, June 18 2017 7:56 PM EDT2017-06-18 23:56:56 GMT
    Sunday, June 18 2017 7:56 PM EDT2017-06-18 23:56:56 GMT

    It's been a busy Father's Day in Northern Michigan, many are out celebrating dads.  Traverse City was swamped with people throughout the day.  Firefly had a lot of people come in who were walking around downtown.  

    It's been a busy Father's Day in Northern Michigan, many are out celebrating dads.  Traverse City was swamped with people throughout the day.  Firefly had a lot of people come in who were walking around downtown.  

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Osceola Community Saddened By Man Drowning

    Osceola Community Saddened By Man Drowning

    Sunday, June 18 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-06-18 23:50:56 GMT
    Sunday, June 18 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-06-19 01:23:25 GMT

    An Evart man is dead after he jumped off a bridge and drowned.  Deputies got the call just before 7 that a man was in the Muskegon River. They rushed to the 50th Avenue Bridge in Sylvan Township in Osceola County. 

    An Evart man is dead after he jumped off a bridge and drowned.  Deputies got the call just before 7 that a man was in the Muskegon River. They rushed to the 50th Avenue Bridge in Sylvan Township in Osceola County. 

  • Motorcyclist Airlifted After Being Struck By Truck in Manton

    Motorcyclist Airlifted After Being Struck By Truck in Manton

    Sunday, June 18 2017 7:18 PM EDT2017-06-18 23:18:10 GMT
    Sunday, June 18 2017 7:18 PM EDT2017-06-18 23:18:10 GMT

    A truck and motorcycle collided near Manton just off of US-131 and M-42.

    The truck was leaving a drive way and attempted to turn into the westbound lane but turned too sharply, hitting a motorcycle.

    The motorcyclist was ejected and sustained serious injuries.

    An off duty trooper from Cadillac was on scene first and provided critical first aid.

    The motorcycle driver was airlifted to Munson Hospital in Traverse City.

    A truck and motorcycle collided near Manton just off of US-131 and M-42.

    The truck was leaving a drive way and attempted to turn into the westbound lane but turned too sharply, hitting a motorcycle.

    The motorcyclist was ejected and sustained serious injuries.

    An off duty trooper from Cadillac was on scene first and provided critical first aid.

    The motorcycle driver was airlifted to Munson Hospital in Traverse City.

  • London Vehicle hits pedestrians - Police say there are multiple casualties

    London Vehicle hits pedestrians - Police say there are multiple casualties

    Sunday, June 18 2017 8:43 PM EDT2017-06-19 00:43:25 GMT
    Sunday, June 18 2017 8:44 PM EDT2017-06-19 00:44:11 GMT

    Police say a vehicle struck pedestrians on a road in north London, leaving several casualties and one person has been arrested. London police said officers were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20AM London time. The London Ambulance Service said it was responding to the incident. Stay with us as we learn more about this story on air and online.

    Police say a vehicle struck pedestrians on a road in north London, leaving several casualties and one person has been arrested. London police said officers were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20AM London time. The London Ambulance Service said it was responding to the incident. Stay with us as we learn more about this story on air and online.

    •   