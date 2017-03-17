Wexford County Commissioners Get Inside Look At New County Jail Under Construction

County commissioners in Wexford County got their first look at the new jail that's been a major project of theirs, in the works for years.

The new Wexford County Jail was approved three years ago – and commissioners broke ground on the project last fall.

Jail construction is at its halfway point.

9&10’s Cody Boyer joined commissioners on their tour and takes us inside.

------------------------------------------------------------

"The new facility will definitely go a long way regarding the safety of the employees and the inmates,” says Wexford County Sheriff, Trent Taylor.

Wexford County commissioners wore their hard hats to see the $13.6 million jail in the making.

Jail administrator Greg Webster joined them.

"I came here with the intention of seeing what everyone's reactions were,” Webster says. “We are four-times as large."

So down into the depths commissioners went...

"You are going to have all of your prisoners in one location,” Webster says. “You are not going to be running all over the state of Michigan, picking them up, bringing them back and then taking them back to the jail you picked them up from."

One of the big rooms is the booking room.

This is where inmates will come in to get booked after getting arrested.

They say this new space and new technology here will be a big help.

"Two 22-manned dorms and one 18-man dorm so yes, it's going to work a whole lot different than the cells back at the old facility,” Webster says.

Sheriff Trent Taylor says the new space is an upgrade, on its own.

"We're going to go from the capacity of 32 inmates at our current facility to 158 here,” Taylor says. “That's quite a bit larger…admin space, office space is bigger."

And commissioners like Bob Hilty see the improvements beyond the metal and concrete.

"It's progressing very well,” Hilty says. “We were spending approximately $700,000 a year before but keep in mind that included meals and transport, but the net now, with the new facility, that'll be about $150,000 savings."

"It's an impressive structure,” Taylor says. “Thankful for the tour…puts things in perspective. It's an exciting day for Wexford County."

The jail is expected to be completed by this November.