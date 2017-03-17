Cherryland Humane Society, Community Gives Donor Dogs Makeover

Cherryland Humane Society hosted an event called "Paint a Pup."

A chance to have fun while giving back.

The humane society's donor dog has been spotted all over Grand Traverse County for the past 50 years, but now it's time for a change.

So Thursday night artists, community members, humane society staff and volunteers painted 30 new donor dogs.

The dogs are inspired by dogs up for adoption or the painter's own dog.

Executive Director Heidi Yates says, “It's really nice because not only are these banks getting an updated look, but they also provide revenue for the shelter that's very much needed and we're very appreciative to not only the people that are helping us paint these animals, but also to the places that allow them to be in there.”

They still need to paint around 160 dogs, and plan to have more paint a pup events in April and May. The dates for the events will be announced next week on their Facebook.