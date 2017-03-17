Traverse City Irish Pub Prepares For Busy Saint Patrick's Day

In Traverse City, local businesses have been preparing for the Saint Patrick’s Day rush since last week.

Kilkenny's Irish Public House is in the basement of North Peak Brewing Company in downtown Traverse City and Friday will be one of their busiest of the year.

They've hosted Irish themed festivities all week long leading up to Saint Patrick’s Day.

Normally they open at 4 p.m., but because of the holiday they opened their doors at noon.

Manager Neal Crawford says, “Last Saint Patrick’s Day was quite busy it was on a Thursday so we're expecting a little bit better crowd this year because it is Friday. We're bringing in extra staff, ordering extra product to have in the building to make sure everybody enjoys themselves and has a good time.

Their festivities include Irish meals and live music.