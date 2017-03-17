Mount Pleasant Stays Busy With St. Patrick's Day Celebrations - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Mount Pleasant Stays Busy With St. Patrick's Day Celebrations

Posted: Updated:

College students at Central Michigan University putting on their green and getting in the Irish spirit.

Saint Patrick's Day is one holiday several local businesses look forward to in Mount Pleasant.

For a lot of them, it comes with a burst of customers.

We saw green everywhere we turned.

And all of the students out celebrating definitely kept people on their toes.

"Makes it nice knowing not everyone is drinking and driving," said Tommy Dafoe.

Students made their way down Main Street in Mount Pleasant for Saint Patrick's Day. But for those who don't want to walk, Uber drivers like Tommy Dafoe are ready to pick people up.

"Those things can escalate from one to the other not just a DUI, but then you get in an accident and then you hurt someone it can snowball in that sense so it's nice it definitely will help get some of the drunk drivers off the road," he said.

The app came to Mount Pleasant just a couple weeks ago. For many, making this their first busy time.

"Uber will actually guarantee us a certain amount of money from 6 to 9 and if we don't make it they pay the difference," said Tommy.

Dog Central learned a hard lesson their first Saint Patrick's Day when a lot of their employees tried to call off to celebrate.

"We just have everyone work a couple hours on the main holidays like Western, Halloween, Homecoming, Saint Patrick's Day," said Paul Mcfall.

They all clock in a few hours, are ready for lines they say go out the door and wind down the street.

"At night it gets more hectic stuff to clean there's a lot more to get done to handle that much traffic," Paul said.

Mount Pleasant Police say they are fully staffed too, to try to keep people safe this Saint Patrick's Day.

  • Latest NewsMore>>

  • Osceola Community Saddened By Man Drowning

    Osceola Community Saddened By Man Drowning

    Sunday, June 18 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-06-18 23:50:56 GMT
    Sunday, June 18 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-06-19 01:23:25 GMT

    An Evart man is dead after he jumped off a bridge and drowned.  Deputies got the call just before 7 that a man was in the Muskegon River. They rushed to the 50th Avenue Bridge in Sylvan Township in Osceola County. 

    An Evart man is dead after he jumped off a bridge and drowned.  Deputies got the call just before 7 that a man was in the Muskegon River. They rushed to the 50th Avenue Bridge in Sylvan Township in Osceola County. 

  • London Vehicle hits pedestrians - Police say there are multiple casualties

    London Vehicle hits pedestrians - Police say there are multiple casualties

    Sunday, June 18 2017 8:43 PM EDT2017-06-19 00:43:25 GMT
    Sunday, June 18 2017 8:44 PM EDT2017-06-19 00:44:11 GMT

    Police say a vehicle struck pedestrians on a road in north London, leaving several casualties and one person has been arrested. London police said officers were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20AM London time. The London Ambulance Service said it was responding to the incident. Stay with us as we learn more about this story on air and online.

    Police say a vehicle struck pedestrians on a road in north London, leaving several casualties and one person has been arrested. London police said officers were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20AM London time. The London Ambulance Service said it was responding to the incident. Stay with us as we learn more about this story on air and online.

  • Traverse City Celebrates Fathers Day

    Traverse City Celebrates Fathers Day

    Sunday, June 18 2017 7:56 PM EDT2017-06-18 23:56:56 GMT
    Sunday, June 18 2017 7:56 PM EDT2017-06-18 23:56:56 GMT

    It's been a busy Father's Day in Northern Michigan, many are out celebrating dads.  Traverse City was swamped with people throughout the day.  Firefly had a lot of people come in who were walking around downtown.  

    It's been a busy Father's Day in Northern Michigan, many are out celebrating dads.  Traverse City was swamped with people throughout the day.  Firefly had a lot of people come in who were walking around downtown.  

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Osceola Community Saddened By Man Drowning

    Osceola Community Saddened By Man Drowning

    Sunday, June 18 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-06-18 23:50:56 GMT
    Sunday, June 18 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-06-19 01:23:25 GMT

    An Evart man is dead after he jumped off a bridge and drowned.  Deputies got the call just before 7 that a man was in the Muskegon River. They rushed to the 50th Avenue Bridge in Sylvan Township in Osceola County. 

    An Evart man is dead after he jumped off a bridge and drowned.  Deputies got the call just before 7 that a man was in the Muskegon River. They rushed to the 50th Avenue Bridge in Sylvan Township in Osceola County. 

  • Motorcyclist Airlifted After Being Struck By Truck in Manton

    Motorcyclist Airlifted After Being Struck By Truck in Manton

    Sunday, June 18 2017 7:18 PM EDT2017-06-18 23:18:10 GMT
    Sunday, June 18 2017 7:18 PM EDT2017-06-18 23:18:10 GMT

    A truck and motorcycle collided near Manton just off of US-131 and M-42.

    The truck was leaving a drive way and attempted to turn into the westbound lane but turned too sharply, hitting a motorcycle.

    The motorcyclist was ejected and sustained serious injuries.

    An off duty trooper from Cadillac was on scene first and provided critical first aid.

    The motorcycle driver was airlifted to Munson Hospital in Traverse City.

    A truck and motorcycle collided near Manton just off of US-131 and M-42.

    The truck was leaving a drive way and attempted to turn into the westbound lane but turned too sharply, hitting a motorcycle.

    The motorcyclist was ejected and sustained serious injuries.

    An off duty trooper from Cadillac was on scene first and provided critical first aid.

    The motorcycle driver was airlifted to Munson Hospital in Traverse City.

  • London Vehicle hits pedestrians - Police say there are multiple casualties

    London Vehicle hits pedestrians - Police say there are multiple casualties

    Sunday, June 18 2017 8:43 PM EDT2017-06-19 00:43:25 GMT
    Sunday, June 18 2017 8:44 PM EDT2017-06-19 00:44:11 GMT

    Police say a vehicle struck pedestrians on a road in north London, leaving several casualties and one person has been arrested. London police said officers were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20AM London time. The London Ambulance Service said it was responding to the incident. Stay with us as we learn more about this story on air and online.

    Police say a vehicle struck pedestrians on a road in north London, leaving several casualties and one person has been arrested. London police said officers were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20AM London time. The London Ambulance Service said it was responding to the incident. Stay with us as we learn more about this story on air and online.

    •   