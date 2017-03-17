Mount Pleasant Stays Busy With St. Patrick's Day Celebrations

College students at Central Michigan University putting on their green and getting in the Irish spirit.

Saint Patrick's Day is one holiday several local businesses look forward to in Mount Pleasant.

For a lot of them, it comes with a burst of customers.

We saw green everywhere we turned.

And all of the students out celebrating definitely kept people on their toes.

"Makes it nice knowing not everyone is drinking and driving," said Tommy Dafoe.

Students made their way down Main Street in Mount Pleasant for Saint Patrick's Day. But for those who don't want to walk, Uber drivers like Tommy Dafoe are ready to pick people up.

"Those things can escalate from one to the other not just a DUI, but then you get in an accident and then you hurt someone it can snowball in that sense so it's nice it definitely will help get some of the drunk drivers off the road," he said.

The app came to Mount Pleasant just a couple weeks ago. For many, making this their first busy time.

"Uber will actually guarantee us a certain amount of money from 6 to 9 and if we don't make it they pay the difference," said Tommy.

Dog Central learned a hard lesson their first Saint Patrick's Day when a lot of their employees tried to call off to celebrate.

"We just have everyone work a couple hours on the main holidays like Western, Halloween, Homecoming, Saint Patrick's Day," said Paul Mcfall.

They all clock in a few hours, are ready for lines they say go out the door and wind down the street.

"At night it gets more hectic stuff to clean there's a lot more to get done to handle that much traffic," Paul said.

Mount Pleasant Police say they are fully staffed too, to try to keep people safe this Saint Patrick's Day.