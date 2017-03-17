Isabella County Man Facing Charges For Making Meth

Child protective services and deputies in Isabella County, finding more than they expected during a well-being check.

They found chemicals used to make methamphetamine.

It happened Thursday afternoon on West Baseline Road in Deerfield Township.

Deputies say Scott Underwood was making meth inside his home and has a seven year old daughter.

She was not there when they went to the scene.

The little girl is now safe with a temporary foster family.

"Methamphetamine is so deadly and dangerous, but then to have a child involved where they can't protect themselves can't get out of the house so very sad. Very glad we were able to get in the middle of that and stop that," said Sheriff Michael Main.

Underwood faces charges for methamphetamine production.

He will be back in court at the end of this month.