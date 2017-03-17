Police Warn of Explicit Website, Encourage Internet Safety

An important reminder as problems with inappropriate photos on the internet are on the rise.

Both the Traverse City Police Department and Michigan State Police are warning everyone about an explicit website some in Northern Michigan are contributing to.

The site shares posts and nude photos of girls.

Traverse City Police and MSP are looking into it.

They say it is important to remember that whatever you post online is out there – forever.

The digital footprint is nearly impossible to remove.

And many of these sites are created outside the country.

“It more than likely this is not happening here. It more than likely is happening somewhere else,” says Traverse City Police Detective Matt Verschaeve. “There are lots of websites out there. A lot of them out of the U.S. which makes it extremely difficult to get any action or removal of exploitive posts.”

Detectives say if you’re a victim of an inappropriate post or know someone who is, call police.