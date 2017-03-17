The Soo Police, Firefighters Prepare For Annual Charity Hockey Game

A four year rivalry set to face-off in Sault Ste. Marie as players prepare for the annual Battle of the Badges.

Saturday the puck drops for the annual charity hockey game between the Soo police and Soo firefighters.

And it all benefits Soo school pantries.

Right now they're accepting donations plus new jackets, boots and hats for kids in need.

The fire chief says it's a great way to connect with the community and help even more people.

“It's really meant a lot, just being able to help people it's what we do. We're you know, people see us at fires and helping people at ems scenes but this just allows us to go the extra mile,” Scott Labonte, Sault Ste. Marie fire chief said.

Face-off is Saturday at four at the Pullar Stadium in the Soo.

Tickets are $5.