Annual Hunting and Fishing Expo Returns To Traverse City

The annual Hunting and Fishing Expo in Traverse City kicked off Friday.

This time they say it’s better than ever, with a new list of vendors and exhibits.

This is the 22nd year of the three-day event.

Manufacturers showing new equipment, taxidermists along with hunting literature are just a few of the things you will find there.

“We've got, probably, 35 percent new vendors, which is kind of an anomaly for us because a lot of these people love coming to this show and they come back every year, but we've seemed to see a reset in the industry this year. So there's new companies, there's fresh looking booths. I'm really excited about that,” says Jim Liska, TC Hunting and Fishing Expo

The show goes all weekend at the Traverse City Civic Center.

