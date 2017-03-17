Wolverine Fans Gather In Cadillac For First Tournament Game

The down-to-the-wire action of Michigan's first round in the NCAA contest probably frayed a few nerves.

At Clam Lake Beer Co. in Cadillac, maize and blue fans came together to share in the excitement.

Fans are hopeful after seeing the Wolverines win the Big Ten Conference championship.

And one supporter says Friday's game was perfectly scheduled.

"This is a yearly tradition, to come to The Clam and enjoy St. Patrick's Day, and the March Madness just makes it more fun,” says Stephen King. “When you're around your friends, and you get the great beer that they serve, and the friendly staff here, it just makes it a fun day."

When asked about having to wear green while rooting for the Wolverines, King said sometimes you have to adapt.