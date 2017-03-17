Judge Finds Woman Accused Of Trying To Kill Parents Competent To Stand Trial

A judge found a daughter accused of trying to kill her parents is competent to stand trial.

Grand Traverse County deputies say last October David and Ashley Peretiatko had intentions of killing Ashley's parents and kidnapping their kids from them.

Her parents have custody of the children.

David was killed and Ashley was shot by her father in what prosecutors say was self-defense.

Friday in court, Ashley was found mentally competent to stand trial.

She's charged with conspiracy to commit murder, assault with intent to murder and kidnapping, along with several other crimes.