Michael Stevens Will Officially Brave the Shave

"Where's Waldo?" You probably remember the well-known kid’s book. And for the fifth summer in a row - Waldo is coming to life here in Northern Michigan!
"Where's Waldo?" You probably remember the well-known kid’s book. And for the fifth summer in a row - Waldo is coming to life here in Northern Michigan!
The inland seas education association is now raising its sails to the public for the summer.
The inland seas education association is now raising its sails to the public for the summer.
This Friday and Saturday the Cadillac Footliters are performing the famous play, "Little Shop of Horrors." The sci-fi, musical, comedy is an adaption of a 1960 film in which a nerdy scientist accidentally grows a vicious plant.
This Friday and Saturday the Cadillac Footliters are performing the famous play, "Little Shop of Horrors." The sci-fi, musical, comedy is an adaption of a 1960 film in which a nerdy scientist accidentally grows a vicious plant.
Senate Republicans are pushing forward with their new health care bill and anticipating a vote by the end of next week.
Senate Republicans are pushing forward with their new health care bill and anticipating a vote by the end of next week.
Summer is officially here! For this week’s What’s Trending Wednesday, we’re sharing a few kid-friendly drinks perfect for keeping cool and refreshed while soaking up the sunshine.
Summer is officially here! For this week’s What’s Trending Wednesday, we’re sharing a few kid-friendly drinks perfect for keeping cool and refreshed while soaking up the sunshine.
Jane’s passion for water movement, barn details and lighting arrangements in her pastel work shows her dedication and vision for how she see’s Northern Michigan beauty. Meet Jane and see her work during the Cadillac Festival of the Arts on July 21-...
Jane’s passion for water movement, barn details and lighting arrangements in her pastel work shows her dedication and vision for how she see’s Northern Michigan beauty. Meet Jane and see her work during the Cadillac Festival of the Arts on July 21-...
Otsego Memorial Hospital is working to strengthen its relationship with Munson Healthcare.
Otsego Memorial Hospital is working to strengthen its relationship with Munson Healthcare.
As summer officially begins, the Doppler 9&10 weather garden is progressing.
As summer officially begins, the Doppler 9&10 weather garden is progressing.
Republican Karen Handel is a winner in Georgia, keeping Georgia’s sixth district congressional seat red in what has become the most expensive house race in history.
Republican Karen Handel is a winner in Georgia, keeping Georgia’s sixth district congressional seat red in what has become the most expensive house race in history.
“The township board had a tough decision to make in regards to one of their larger employers.”
“The township board had a tough decision to make in regards to one of their larger employers.”