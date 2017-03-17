Michael Stevens Will Officially Brave the Shave

Michael Stevens is going to Brave the Shave

In less than a week of fundraising 9&10 News has surpassed our goal of $7,500 for childhood cancer research.

Wednesday afternoon we wade a big jump and more than half of our fundraising goal was donated, bringing us to $7,528!

Now, 9&10 News Meteorologist Michael Stevens will officially be fulfilling his promise and will have his head shaved live on Michigan this Morning on March 31!

Although we have reached our fundraising goal early, the donation link will still be active until March 30, so if you would like to donate you can click here .

All proceeds go to St. Baldrick’s, where every dollar makes a difference for the thousands of infants, children, teens and young adults fighting childhood cancers.

Northern Michigan, we can now say Michael Stevens will Brave the Shave!

Thank you to Studio 415 for being the official head shaving sponsor of our Brave the Shave event!

Studio 415 Salon

415 Cass Street

Traverse City, MI 49684

Phone : (231) 922-9901