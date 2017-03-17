BrewVine: 1668 Winery & Lockside Brewery in Sault Ste. Marie

A truck and motorcycle collided near Manton just off of US-131 and M-42.

The truck was leaving a drive way and attempted to turn into the westbound lane but turned too sharply, hitting a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was ejected and sustained serious injuries.

An off duty trooper from Cadillac was on scene first and provided critical first aid.

The motorcycle driver was airlifted to Munson Hospital in Traverse City.