EPA Awards Flint $100 Million For Infrastructure Upgrades - Northern Michigan's News Leader

EPA Awards Flint $100 Million For Infrastructure Upgrades

Posted: Updated:

The EPA just awarded Flint $100 million to help pay for infrastructure upgrades as the city continues to deal with its lead-tainted water crisis.

The grant announced Friday was promised to the Michigan DEQ by Congress in December.

It's meant to help Flint speed up and expand its work to replace lead water service lines and fund other critical water infrastructure improvements.

The city switched to untreated Flint River water in 2014.

Lead leached from pipes into the water supply.

The city is now back on Detroit's water system, but they are still drinking bottled water and using filters.

The city hopes to replace 6,000 pipes this year.

  • Latest NewsMore>>

  • London Vehicle hits pedestrians - Police say there are multiple casualties

    London Vehicle hits pedestrians - Police say there are multiple casualties

    Sunday, June 18 2017 8:43 PM EDT2017-06-19 00:43:25 GMT
    Sunday, June 18 2017 8:44 PM EDT2017-06-19 00:44:11 GMT

    Police say a vehicle struck pedestrians on a road in north London, leaving several casualties and one person has been arrested. London police said officers were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20AM London time. The London Ambulance Service said it was responding to the incident. Stay with us as we learn more about this story on air and online.

    Police say a vehicle struck pedestrians on a road in north London, leaving several casualties and one person has been arrested. London police said officers were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20AM London time. The London Ambulance Service said it was responding to the incident. Stay with us as we learn more about this story on air and online.

  • Traverse City Celebrates Fathers Day

    Traverse City Celebrates Fathers Day

    Sunday, June 18 2017 7:56 PM EDT2017-06-18 23:56:56 GMT
    Sunday, June 18 2017 7:56 PM EDT2017-06-18 23:56:56 GMT

    It's been a busy Father's Day in Northern Michigan, many are out celebrating dads.  Traverse City was swamped with people throughout the day.  Firefly had a lot of people come in who were walking around downtown.  

    It's been a busy Father's Day in Northern Michigan, many are out celebrating dads.  Traverse City was swamped with people throughout the day.  Firefly had a lot of people come in who were walking around downtown.  

  • Osceola Community Saddened By Man Drowning

    Osceola Community Saddened By Man Drowning

    Sunday, June 18 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-06-18 23:50:56 GMT
    Sunday, June 18 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-06-18 23:50:56 GMT

    An Evart man is dead after he jumped off a bridge and drowned.  Deputies got the call just before 7 that a man was in the Muskegon River. They rushed to the 50th Avenue Bridge in Sylvan Township in Osceola County. 

    An Evart man is dead after he jumped off a bridge and drowned.  Deputies got the call just before 7 that a man was in the Muskegon River. They rushed to the 50th Avenue Bridge in Sylvan Township in Osceola County. 

    •   