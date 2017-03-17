EPA Awards Flint $100 Million For Infrastructure Upgrades

The EPA just awarded Flint $100 million to help pay for infrastructure upgrades as the city continues to deal with its lead-tainted water crisis.

The grant announced Friday was promised to the Michigan DEQ by Congress in December.

It's meant to help Flint speed up and expand its work to replace lead water service lines and fund other critical water infrastructure improvements.

The city switched to untreated Flint River water in 2014.

Lead leached from pipes into the water supply.

The city is now back on Detroit's water system, but they are still drinking bottled water and using filters.

The city hopes to replace 6,000 pipes this year.