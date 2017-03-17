Four People Hurt After Missaukee County Car Crash

Four people, including two young children, are in the hospital after a car accident in Missaukee County.

The accident happened around 7:45 Friday morning on Cadillac Road, near W. Watergate Road (M-55) in Richland Township.

The Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office says a driver from Manton crossed the centerline and collided with an oncoming car.

Drivers of both cars were pinned inside their vehicles. Missaukee County Rescue had to pry the vehicle open to rescue them.

The 36-year-old Manton man was airlifted to Grand Rapids with critical injuries. An eight-year-old girl in the car was also airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital and is in serious condition. A six-year-old boy was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other car, a 64-year-old McBain woman, was taken to Munson Traverse City in serious condition.

The crash is still under investigation.