Healthy Living: Cataracts To Clarity

An Evart man is dead after he jumped off a bridge and drowned. Deputies got the call just before 7 that a man was in the Muskegon River. They rushed to the 50th Avenue Bridge in Sylvan Township in Osceola County.
A truck and motorcycle collided near Manton just off of US-131 and M-42.
The truck was leaving a drive way and attempted to turn into the westbound lane but turned too sharply, hitting a motorcycle.
The motorcyclist was ejected and sustained serious injuries.
An off duty trooper from Cadillac was on scene first and provided critical first aid.
The motorcycle driver was airlifted to Munson Hospital in Traverse City.
Police say a vehicle struck pedestrians on a road in north London, leaving several casualties and one person has been arrested. London police said officers were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20AM London time. The London Ambulance Service said it was responding to the incident. Stay with us as we learn more about this story on air and online.
A mother grieving the loss of her 18 year old son. North Cummins lost his life in West Grand Traverse Bay on Sunday.
A former Richfield Township officer accused of stealing money from her department had all charges against her dismissed.
70 Ti-athletes, coming together to honor a mother who lost her battle with cancer while also raising money for research. Today was the Tri For Kristie Triathlon in Leland.
A Houghton Lake man who admitted to sexually abusing a teenage girl will spend more than a decade in prison.
