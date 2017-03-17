Healthy Living: Cataracts To Clarity - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Healthy Living: Cataracts To Clarity

Posted: Updated:

As many as 3.5 million Americans will have cataracts surgery this year.

Most of the time, surgery fixes the problem, but for three percent of the patients there is a surgical side effect that does not go away on its own.

For those patients, eye surgeons at Washington University in St. Louis have devised a cutting-edge way to restore clear vision.

Michelle Dunaway explains how in today's Healthy Living.

Dr. Sheybani says he and his colleagues performed the shaving procedure over a year ago and Sarah has had no problem with her lens since that time; the shadow has not come back.

