Sault Ste. Marie, Midland J.C. Penney Stores To Close

J.C. Penney announced its list of upcoming store closures, and the Sault Ste. Marie branch is one of them.

The clothing chain recently announced it was closing 138 stores over the next few months.

The company says its aim is to shift to more online shopping.

The Sault Ste. Marie store is one of seven J.C. Penney stores in Michigan on the list.

The others include Midland, Battle Creek, Escanaba, Holland, Houghton and Kingsford.

J.C. Penney says the closings will affect a total of about 5,000 jobs.

Most stores are scheduled to begin the liquidation process on April 17.

