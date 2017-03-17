Hometown Tourist: Bird's Eye Outfitter in Sault Ste. Marie

When Ken and his wife started Bird's Eye Outfitters, they wanted people in the Eastern U.P. to get outside and enjoy what the area has to offer.

That vision grew into so much more.

“We’re just trying to make it a one stop shop without getting too ridiculous so our slogan is coffee, beer and gear. Well, we’ve now added a food element to it, we’re doing BBQ. So you’ve got fresh roasted coffee right here and then we’ve got a full service bar as well,” said Ken Hooper.

It's a space with 3 local businesses for your adventure. You can grab a latte from Superior Cafe before you head out with your rental, or grab a cold beer and BBQ from Flanagan’s Goat when you return.

“We’ve kind of packaged everything together. We’ve had a snowshoe trip this winter. They were called snowshoe brew and BBQ. Then after the trip people would come back here and get their coffee or a beer, brew, and then get a BBQ meal after that and talk about your adventure,” said Hooper.

So if you're ready for a snow shoe, or want to take a guided tour through the channel with some freighters, Ken and the crew here just want you to have a good time and treat yourself too.

“I had a guy sit there and day dream and he nudged his wife and said, ‘I don’t even feel like I’m in Sault Ste. Marie anymore,’ so those are positive reactions we’ve had and those make us feel good,” said Hooper.