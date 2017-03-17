Update: Antrim County 911 Service Restored

70 Ti-athletes, coming together to honor a mother who lost her battle with cancer while also raising money for research. Today was the Tri For Kristie Triathlon in Leland.
Hundreds of people made their way to Mitchell State Park for the 8th Annual Day on the Canal. People came from all over the state to camp, watch cardboard boat races and walk around a local craft show.
A mother grieving the loss of her 18 year old son. North Cummins lost his life in West Grand Traverse Bay on Sunday.
Two Ludington men could face up to 20 years in prison after a drug team says they found the pair with meth making materials.
It's the second week of Parade of Homes in Traverse City.
A local golfer, with a very big opportunity. Competing in his first major professional golf tournament.
In this update, Benchley Chiropractic in Clare raised thousands of dollars through a fundraiser to support Clare County Sheriff John Wilson.
“Regardless of what your family income is, we will find a way to help you afford a spectacular education.”
Wine tasting on the peninsulas: a beautiful way to spend an afternoon in Northern Michigan.
No matter the weather, Gaylord is a buzz this weekend. Excitement is building up to the start of the Wings over Northern Michigan air show.
A former Richfield Township officer accused of stealing money from her department had all charges against her dismissed.
A Houghton Lake man who admitted to sexually abusing a teenage girl will spend more than a decade in prison.
Two Ludington men could face up to 20 years in prison after a drug team says they found the pair with meth making materials.
Does this ring look familiar to you? A Mount Pleasant woman is looking for the owner.
A local golfer, with a very big opportunity. Competing in his first major professional golf tournament.
