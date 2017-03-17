Update: Antrim County 911 Service Restored

* Winds Calm Down * Cooling Down * Threat of Showers Continue ---------------------------- This Evening: Spotty showers continue over the Lower Peninsula while scattered showers fall over the U.P. Temps drop off into the 50s and 60s with gusty West winds. Tonight: Evening showers are done by 11pm with skies becoming partly cloudy. Winds slowly drop down to less than 10 mph with lows dropping into the 50s. Monday: Skies are quiet in the morning with...

