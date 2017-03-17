Update: Antrim County 911 Service Restored

* Scattered Showers/Storms * A Breezy Father's Day * Cooling Down ---------------------------- Father's Day: Showers and t-storms are crossing the region this morning. Storms are NOT severe but still have some gusty winds and heavy rain with them. The wet weather is numerous this morning but skies improve as the day goes on. However, those of you North of Gaylord will deal with more showers through the afternoon. Winds pick up with gusts up to 25 mph. Highs only reach the upper 60...

