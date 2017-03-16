DNA Evidence Links Detroit Police, Wayne State Sergeant Shooting - Northern Michigan's News Leader

DNA Evidence Links Detroit Police, Wayne State Sergeant Shootings

We have an update on the death of Wayne State officer Collin Rose.

Police say the man arrested in the shootings of two Detroit police officers is now a "prime suspect" in the death of the college officer.

Detroit police say DNR evidence links Raymond Durham to Sergeant Collin Rose, who was shot and killed back in November.

For now, Durham is charged with attempted murder.

The two officers shot Wednesday night are recovering from their injuries.