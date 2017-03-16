DNA Evidence Links Detroit Police, Wayne State Sergeant Shooting - Northern Michigan's News Leader

DNA Evidence Links Detroit Police, Wayne State Sergeant Shootings

Posted: Updated:

We have an update on the death of Wayne State officer Collin Rose.

Police say the man arrested in the shootings of two Detroit police officers is now a "prime suspect" in the death of the college officer.

Detroit police say DNR evidence links Raymond Durham to Sergeant Collin Rose, who was shot and killed back in November.

For now, Durham is charged with attempted murder.

The two officers shot Wednesday night are recovering from their injuries.

  • Latest NewsMore>>

  • London Vehicle hits pedestrians - Police say there are multiple casualties

    London Vehicle hits pedestrians - Police say there are multiple casualties

    Sunday, June 18 2017 8:43 PM EDT2017-06-19 00:43:25 GMT
    Sunday, June 18 2017 8:44 PM EDT2017-06-19 00:44:11 GMT

    Police say a vehicle struck pedestrians on a road in north London, leaving several casualties and one person has been arrested. London police said officers were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20AM London time. The London Ambulance Service said it was responding to the incident. Stay with us as we learn more about this story on air and online.

    Police say a vehicle struck pedestrians on a road in north London, leaving several casualties and one person has been arrested. London police said officers were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20AM London time. The London Ambulance Service said it was responding to the incident. Stay with us as we learn more about this story on air and online.

  • Traverse City Celebrates Fathers Day

    Traverse City Celebrates Fathers Day

    Sunday, June 18 2017 7:56 PM EDT2017-06-18 23:56:56 GMT
    Sunday, June 18 2017 7:56 PM EDT2017-06-18 23:56:56 GMT

    It's been a busy Father's Day in Northern Michigan, many are out celebrating dads.  Traverse City was swamped with people throughout the day.  Firefly had a lot of people come in who were walking around downtown.  

    It's been a busy Father's Day in Northern Michigan, many are out celebrating dads.  Traverse City was swamped with people throughout the day.  Firefly had a lot of people come in who were walking around downtown.  

  • Osceola Community Saddened By Man Drowning

    Osceola Community Saddened By Man Drowning

    Sunday, June 18 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-06-18 23:50:56 GMT
    Sunday, June 18 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-06-18 23:50:56 GMT

    An Evart man is dead after he jumped off a bridge and drowned.  Deputies got the call just before 7 that a man was in the Muskegon River. They rushed to the 50th Avenue Bridge in Sylvan Township in Osceola County. 

    An Evart man is dead after he jumped off a bridge and drowned.  Deputies got the call just before 7 that a man was in the Muskegon River. They rushed to the 50th Avenue Bridge in Sylvan Township in Osceola County. 

    •   