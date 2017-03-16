Park Place Hotel's New Conference Center Gets Last Local Approval

Park Place Hotel's new conference center is moving ahead after a big decision Wednesday night.

After months of negotiation Wednesday night Grand Traverse County Commissioners approved the Brownfield Plan for the new conference center.

It's the final local approval for the plan.

It includes a reimbursement of around $2 million dollars within 30 years for the demolition of the historic dome and construction of the new conference center.

Without this approval the project wouldn't be possible.

Jean Derenzy, director of community development for Grand Traverse County says, “The asbestos abatement and demolition is a true cost and building inside the city is more difficult than on a greenfield site so they needed this reimbursement to be able to make that investment in downtown Traverse City.”

The plan now moves to the state level for final approval through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.