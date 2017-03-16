New Downtown Traverse City Development Spurs Growth On State Street

State Street in downtown Traverse City is often seen as a way to and from Front Street, not it’s own destination. But a new development wants to change that.

REI Construction wants to make the street a downtown living destination, but they're not the only developers looking to revitalize State Street.

Megan Woods has details on the new development and the street's busy future.

“We really eventually would like State Street to be like Front Street.”

State Street may not the most popular street in downtown Traverse City.

Jamo Washburn owns Scalawags Whitefish and Chips on State Street and says, “This location became available in 2006 I was looking for a place downtown and the rent was right, great buy as far as the rent goes. It was like half of what it is on Front Street, but we don't get the foot traffic like Front Street does.”

Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Rob Bacigalupi says, “It's really kind of a drive through street and we've always had the vision to make State Street a lot more like Front Street.”

But REI Construction wants to change that by putting up TC Lofts, It’s a 45 feet tall and five story building filled with luxury lofts on State Street across from the former Master’s Cleaner.

Developer and property Manager Maggie Laureto says, “It's 39 units, it's going to be a beautiful property we think it's really going to fit in with the character and the nature of downtown. “We're going to have a community conference room on the first floor so if you're renting a unit and you're starting a new business you're an entrepreneur and you want to be downtown you can rent a space here and rent our conference room.”

Housing has been the DDA’s priority and TC Lofts won't be the only new addition to State Street.

Bacigalupi says, “The Park Place dome replacement, that's moving ahead and that's going to be great because that's going to provide a lot more capacity for conferences downtown which we love and of course we already have the Radio Centre 3 construction project under construction around the corner on Park Street. There's construction going on next door, there's a brewery going in and other vendors inside.”

Making State Street a rising downtown underdog and giving current businesses something to look forward to.

Washburn says, “It's just amazing, these people that are going to be living downtown are going to have a lot more foot traffic.”

Construction for TC Lofts is planned for June of this year for an opening of June 2018.