Isabella County Sheriff Says Amish Family Were Leaving Wedding When Hit By Truck

A terrifying scene for an Amish family as they left a wedding...

This was all that was left of their buggy after a driver hit them Thursday morning.

An entire Amish family of seven had to be hospitalized after a pickup truck smashed into the back of their buggy.

It happened on Blanchard Road near Rolland Road in Isabella County around 8 a.m.

Deputies say the driver of the pickup drove east into the sun with a frost-covered windshield.

Four women and two men in the buggy, along with two children, were taken to the hospital.

The horse was taken to the vet for a leg injury.

"It's a lot of hands on deck,” says Sheriff Michael Main. “It's a lot of people to treat and take care so it does create some challenges that we are not normally used to. The kids seem to be fine. They seemed to weather pretty well, so lucky...lucky."

Two women suffered possible severe head injuries -- but are expected to live.

It's the second buggy accident in Northern Michigan this week.