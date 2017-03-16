Ferris State University Professor Weighs In On President Trump's Proposed Budget Cuts

President Trump's proposed budget could slash billions of nearly every federal department and basically eliminate funding for public broadcasting and other programs.

Cody Boyer and photojournalist Jeff Blakeman sat down with a Ferris State University professor to walk us through the cuts, and what happens next.

--------------------------------------------------------

"This is like he knows that this is not going to be passed in full and he wanted to really go for the jugular on it."

It is the first step by President Trump that would slice federal funding by the billions.

Dr. Christian Peterson, Professor of History at Ferris State University, says President Trump's end-game is strengthening military.

"What he wants to do is to cut fed spending that he sees as not as necessary or not as important to the larger concerns of building hard military power,” Peterson says. “Producing an America that is essentially stronger in the world and better defends our borders."

The president wants to cut $54 billion across the board, impacting many well-used programs like Meals-On-Wheels, the arts, and public broadcasting.

"Some people say this is part of Trump's larger plan to discredit government, to get the idea that government is unnecessary, to begin that process with a round of cuts to areas that he thinks can be targeted pretty easily based on the political scale, like the EPA,” Peterson says.

$2.6 billion would be cut from the environmental protection agency.

The State Department, along with Labor and Agriculture… also billions gone.

"Even Republicans and Democrats are saying this budget is pretty much dead on arrival,” Peterson says. “He's certainly going to get some of it passed. There's no doubt. It's going to be a contentious fight over what the scope is. The budget, if you read it, is designed to take away almost all funding for anything in the government that deals with the issues of climate change. At the end of the day, what is government supposed to be doing?"

It's now on Congress to decide.

"I would pay very close attention to what the leaders of congress, especially Mitch McConnell, say on the subject,” Peterson says.