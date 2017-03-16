Meals On Wheels Expresses Concern For President Trump's Budget Proposal

Meals on Wheels is being threatened by the president's budget proposal.

The proposal calls for cutting $6.2 billion from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

A big chunk of that money goes to community development grants that help fund anti-poverty and meals on wheels programs.

How much the proposed cuts would impact Meals on Wheels is not yet known.

Most of its funding comes from corporations and individual contributions.

“As far as senior citizens are concerned, they're one of the fastest growing populations in the United States and one of the services we offer is the most needed so it would impact us quite devastatingly,” Donn Riley, Community Action Agency said.

Meals on Wheels says roughly one in six seniors in the country struggle with hunger.