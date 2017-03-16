Hook and Hunting: Time To Bring In Ice Shanties

The deadline for ice shanties to be left on the ice has come and gone in the Northern Lower Peninsula.

With things warming up outside, the DNR says it's time to bring shanties in.

Explaining they don't want anglers' safety to be at risk during these unseasonably warm days.

Shanties that fall into the ice, or are not removed could result in a fine of up to $500.

“Even when you have a few cold days like we've had recently it gives people the impression that maybe things are firmed up again. But we're getting late in the year so it's probably, probably not a good idea to be ice fishing anymore,” Scott Heintzelman unit manager fisheries division said.

Anglers up in the Upper Peninsula have until March 31 to take their shanties off the ice.