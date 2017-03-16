Traverse City Area Chamber Of Commerce Reacts To Potential Great Lakes Funding Cut

Most lawmakers from Michigan agree that Great Lakes environmental funding should not be cut.

In the past several years, the Great Lakes restoration initiative has received $300 million a year.

The money is used to reduce pollution, improve wetlands and increase the water quality.

The new budget proposal would eliminate all funding to the initiative.

This is not final, and Kent Wood, director of government relations at the Traverse Area Chamber of Commerce says people need to speak up.

“Congress wants to hear from everybody, they need to hear from citizens, they need to hear from business owners, they need to hear from people who spend their time outdoors and spend their time in the water, along the water, just how critical a piece this is and how critical this program is to the Great Lakes’ future health,” Wood said.

He says the more voices, the better to make sure this funding is not eliminated.