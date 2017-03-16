Proposed Cuts To Army Corps of Engineers Could Impact The Soo Locks

Hours after President Donald Trump unveiled his 2018 budget proposal there was extreme backlash from critics over where federal money could go.

The budget outline includes huge cuts to almost all areas, except defense.

A worry for Michigan would be the $1 billion cut to the Army Corps of Engineers.

That could affect the Soo Locks, both present and future.

Right now, the Army Corps of Engineers says they don't know how things will be affected until there's a specific breakdown of the budget.

They're the ones responsible for operating and maintaining the Soo Locks.

A spokesperson says if there are cuts, they're prepared to make changes.

“The Corps will be prepared to address the specifics of the FY 2018 Civil Works budget after the detailed budget is formally transmitted by the president to Congress in mid-May,” says Lynn Rose, Army Corps of Engineers spokesperson.

Right now there are plans to see if building a new shipping lock would be viable, but no funding so far.

These budget cuts could set that project back even further.