Fire Crews Try To Determine Cause Of Mason Co. Business Fire

Fire crews are trying to figure out what started a fire that gutted a Mason County business, causing the roof to collapse.

No one was hurt and the fire was contained to one area so the business doesn't have to shut down operations

The fire sparked Thursday morning at GLC Metal Fabricators on US-10 at Nelson Road in Ludington.

The roof collapsed in on itself.

Employees noticed smoke and were able to get everyone out.

The fire department says the fire was mostly in the ceiling.

There's some water damage on the bottom floor, but they say this could've been much worse.

“There's a bunch of equipment back there and other than water damage and maybe some damage from falling items, from falling ceiling and that, there's not much damage to it. There is no flame damage down below,” Chief Lawrence Gaylord Pere Marquette Twp. Fire Department said.

Fire crews are still trying to figure out what started the fire.