Man Accused Of Robbing Sault Ste. Marie Gas Station, Kidnapping Clerk In Custody

A frightening 911 call out in Sault Ste. Marie where a man kidnapped a gas station clerk at gunpoint.

Police say a former employee went to the Admiral station where he pulled out a pistol and demanded money.

It happened just after 2:30 Thursday morning on West Portage and Easterday.

It’s a quiet scene at the Admiral Gas Station now, but it was a different story early Thursday morning when one clerk found herself in the middle of a nightmare.

“You never know who is going to walk in the door, who is going to walk out,” says Krista Sanangelo, a clerk at a nearby Krist Food Mart.

Between drivers passing through on I-75 to college kids just down the street, gas station clerks in Sault Ste. Marie are always on their toes.

“You don't feel quite safe, especially in my shoes. Being a female, you don't always feel quite safe, you feel like there should be more than one person working. It's a busy line of work. When you've only got one person it makes you think,” says Sanangelo.

But nothing one Admiral worker could have done would prepare her for the moment she came face-to-face with an armed robber.

“Ended up getting $900 in cash and cigarettes, gas he put in his jeep, and he went to leave and took the clerk with him,” says Sault Ste. Marie Police Chief John Riley.

The suspect is a former Admiral employee.

Police say he drove about 15 minutes down I-75 south, where he dropped the clerk off, turned around and drove to Canada.

The man turned himself in around 10:30 Thursday morning.

While the victim is OK and the suspect is behind bars, Krista Sanangelo, who works just down the street, is now shaken up.

“You think living up here, it's always been really peaceful, quiet. Everyone's got everyone's back. Now it makes you question, makes you think about who you can trust who you can't trust,” says Sanangelo.

The man will be held in Canada until at least early next week.

Police will arrest him on charges of kidnapping and armed robbery, and more could be coming.