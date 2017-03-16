Kingsley Man Killed In Grand Traverse County Crash Identified - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Kingsley Man Killed In Grand Traverse County Crash Identified

A man is dead after hitting an oncoming car head-on.

Grand Traverse County deputies say the crash happened Thursday morning around 8 and closed a road for four hours.

The crash happened at Garfield Road, south of Voice Road in Paradise Township near Kingsley.

Deputies say the Christopher Johnson crossed the center line and hit another car head-on.

He died at the scene.

His six-year-old passenger and the teenage driver of the other car are in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“The 17-year-old driver was awake and just did not recall what had occurred at the accident, which is not unusual for somebody who has been involved in a fairly serious accident,” says Grand Traverse County Undersheriff Nate Alger. 

It's unclear what caused Johnson to cross the center line.

