Senate Intelligence Committee Leaders: No Indication Of Trump Tower Wiretapping

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan gave his most definitive statement to date on President Donald Trump's wiretapping claims.

Ryan says "no such wiretap existed."

President Trump claims former President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The Senate Intelligence Committee chairman Richard Burr and the ranking Democrat on that committee Mark Warner also issued a statement stating, "Based on the information available to us, we see no indications that Trump Tower was the subject of surveillance by any element of the United States government, either before or after Election Day 2016."