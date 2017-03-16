Teen Accused Of Starting Fire At Washtenaw County Mosque - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Teen Accused Of Starting Fire At Washtenaw County Mosque

Police say a 16-year-old boy set the fire that destroyed a mosque in Washtenaw County.

Investigators say they are not treating the fire as a hate crime.

Saturday's fire destroyed the Islamic Center of Ypsilanti in the Washtenaw County community of Pittsfield Township.

Police say the teen is also a suspect in a recent fire at a vacant house.

The boy has not been named.