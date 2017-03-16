Petoskey Police Warn Public About New Possible Phone Scam

A possible phone scam is going on in Petoskey involving city electric bills.

The Department of Public Safety says businesses have reported phone calls from someone claiming to be from the city's electric department saying their bill was overdue.

The caller asks for a credit card payment over the phone.

It's a scam. Police say the city doesn't make calls like that.

If you get one of these calls, don't give out your personal information and call the Petoskey Department of Public Safety at (231) 347-2500.