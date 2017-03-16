Fugitive Killed in U.S. Marshal-Involved Shooting - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Fugitive Killed in U.S. Marshal-Involved Shooting

A fugitive is dead following a U.S. Marshal-involved shooting.

The Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team reportedly got into a confrontation with the suspect around 1 Thursday afternoon.      

It's not clear who shot the suspect, or what the man's name is.