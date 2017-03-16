Trump Administration Unveils "America First" Budget Outline

The Trump administration has unveiled its budget outline.

It's called the America First outline and it puts an emphasis on the military and keeping the U.S. safe.

It includes huge cuts to almost all areas, except defense.

This isn't the final plan. It’s just a proposal right now.

The EPA would take the biggest cut at 31 percent, or more than $2.5 billion.

The budget outline would nearly eliminate smaller independent agencies like the National Endowment of the Arts and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

While there is a more than nine percent cut to education, the budget includes a nearly $1.5 billion increase for public and private school choice programs.

What could get more money?

Veteran Affairs would see a nearly $4.5 billion increase, while almost all the extra money going toward homeland security would be funneled into border security.

The proposal also includes a historic $52 billion increase to defense.

Michigan Democratic Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters came out against the proposal.

We reached out to Stabenow who called it "worse than we ever thought it could be."

Republican Congressman Bill Huizenga supports most of the budget.

The outline is only a blueprint of the budget.

The administration is expected to release its full budget in May.