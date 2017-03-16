Feeding Your Family From The Farmers Market: Healthy St. Patrick's Day Options

Around 35 million Americans claim Irish heritage, which is around seven times more than the actual population of Ireland.

This weekend there will be plenty of celebrations with your standbys: corn beef and cabbage and, of course, green beer.

Michelle Dunaway and Grace Derocha, a registered dietitian with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, are back in the 9&10 kitchen with some healthier options.

Unstuffed Cabbage Soup

Ingredients:

• 1 large onion, diced

• 3 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 lb lean ground beef

• ½ lb lean ground turkey

• ¾ cup uncooked long grain brown wild rice

• 1 medium head cabbage, chopped (core removed)

• 2 cups carrots, diced

• 1.5 cups celery, diced

• 1 (28 ounce) can diced tomatoes

• 2 tablespoons tomato paste

• 6 cups beef broth

• 3 cups V8 or other vegetable juice

• 1 teaspoon paprika

• 1 teaspoon thyme

• 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

• 1 bay leaf

• salt and pepper, to taste

• Fresh lemon wedges

Instructions:

1. In a large pot, brown onion, garlic, pork and beef. Drain any fat.

2. Stir in chopped cabbage, carrots and celery. Let cook until slightly softened (about 3 minutes).

3. Add all remaining ingredients, bring to a boil and reduce heat to medium low. Cover and simmer on low until rice is fully cooked (about 30 minutes).

4. Let simmer to develop flavor for as long as you want. Just don’t reduce all the liquid away. Remove bay leaf.

5. Serve with a lemon wedge to squeeze over bowl of hot soup. Enjoy!

Healthier Irish Soda Bread

Ingredients:

• 1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

• 1/2 cup whole wheat flour

• 2 tbsp. organic coconut palm sugar

• 1 tsp. baking soda

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 2 tbsp. cold butter

• 1 cup buttermilk

• ½ cup dried currants

Instructions:

1. In a large bowl, combine the flours, sugar, baking soda and salt; cut in butter.

2. Stir in buttermilk just until moistened. Fold in currants.

3. Knead on a floured surface 8-10 times.

4. Shape into a 7-in. round loaf; place on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray.

5. Bake at 375° for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Remove from pan to a wire rack. Delicious when served with Irish Beef Stew. Enjoy!

For more healthy recipes and tips for everyday wellness, click here.